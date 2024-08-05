Florida

Hurricane Debby blows $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hurricane Debby roared ashore in northern Florida Monday morning, but not before it blew a large amount of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said Debby is responsible for blowing 25 packages containing more than $1 million worth of cocaine onto a beach.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The cocaine, around 70 pounds in total, was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted authorities.

Border Patrol officials seized the drugs.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us