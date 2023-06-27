Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Remains found in a wilderness area on Mount Baldy over the weekend were identified as those of actor Julian Sands, the coroner said Tuesday.

Hikers found the remains in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles around 10 a.m. Saturday and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station, the county coroner said in a press release.

The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results, the coroner said in a statement.

"Julian was a great friend and client. He chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him," manager Sarah Jackson said in a statement. "He was a passionate climber...

"He passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved. We are filled with the most beautiful memories."

The 65-year-old Sands, known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film, “A Room With a View,” was missing since he went hiking in the Mount Baldy area in January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands was an avid hiker but he went missing at a time when Mount Baldy was covered in snow after heavy storms. The search for the actor has continued over the past few months.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” Sands' family said in a statement released Wednesday.