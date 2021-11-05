How to watch: UFC 268 start time, fight card, live stream originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in nearly two years, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a star-studded pay-per-view card on Nov. 6.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington in a rematch of one of the greatest title fights in UFC history.

The last time Usman and Covington stepped in the octagon together they provided an all-out war at UFC 245 in Dec. 2019. Both fighters traded punches back and forth for five rounds before Usman ultimately finished Covington with a late-round TKO, breaking Covington’s jaw.

Since the first fight, Usman has become the best fighter on the planet, successfully defending his welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. Usman’s thrilling second-round KO of Masvidal at UFC 261 in April solidified his spot as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the organization, while Covington dominated Tyron Woodley in his last bout in September of last year.

Many expected the first fight between Usman and Covington to involve more ground game given both fighters wrestling pedigrees. Covington has been open in interviews ahead of Saturday’s fight about changing his game plan and testing Usman’s impeccable takedown defense.

Usman on the other hand, enters the contest as a more refined striker than two years ago. The welterweight champion switched camps from Henri Hooft’s Stanford MMA in Florida to train in Colorado with Trevor Wittman. Wittman offered Usman the opportunity to get more individual training and a new training partner in former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaejthe.

Gaejthe will also be on the card facing Michael Chandler. Chandler fell to current champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight in May and Gaejthe was submitted by former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last November.

In addition to the main event, another title fight rematch will be on tap when strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her belt against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas became the first female fighter in UFC history to regain a belt when she defeated Zhang via first-round KO in April.

Namajunas will look to get the third win of her career in New York. The 29-year-old defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the strawweight belt at Madison Square Garden nearly four years ago at UFC 217. She defended the belt for the first time in a rematch against Jedrzejczyk at Barclays Center in April 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s fights:

When does UFC 268 start?

The main card for UFC 266 will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

When will Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington fight?

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington II is the main event on the main card of UFC 268. The fight is scheduled for five rounds and should begin at approximately 12:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the fights on the undercard.

How to watch UFC 268



Date: Nov. 6

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)



How to watch: ESPN+ PPV