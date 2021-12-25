space

Watch Live: NASA to Launch James Webb Space Telescope, Most Powerful in History

NASA is setting to launch into space humanity’s largest and most powerful telescope to ever leave the planet

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA is set to launch into space humanity's largest and most powerful telescope, a $10 billion behemoth called the James Webb Space Telescope.

The tennis court-sized observatory, slated to lift off early Saturday morning at 7:20 a.m. EST. from a European spaceport in French Guiana, will be able to see deeper into space and in greater detail than any telescope that has come before it.

NASA has billed the mission as an "Apollo moment" — a giant leap forward that could revolutionize our understanding of the universe and humanity’s place in it.

U.S. & World

Christmas Eve 15 hours ago

Biden, First Lady Visit Hospitalized Kids on Christmas Eve

coronavirus 11 hours ago

EXPLAINER: How Will the Government's COVID-19 Test Giveaway Work?

The James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.

After the launch, the Webb telescope will spend about a month journeying to a point in orbit around the sun that is about one million miles away from Earth.

It is the most expensive and also the trickiest, by far, to pull off. Set to soar after years of delay, the James Webb Space Telescope will seek out the faint, twinkling light from the first stars and galaxies, providing a glimpse into cosmic creation.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

spaceNASAjames webb telescope
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us