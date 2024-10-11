How to help people affected by Hurricane Milton

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Milton, there are plenty of ways to help those impacted by the devastating storm.

The charities below, reviewed and vetted by NBC News, are prepared to assist in the aftermath. Follow the links to learn more about the organizations and how to donate.

For more guidance on which charities can help with specific needs, please read below.

How to help with diapers and formula

You can help children obtain formula, diapers and clothing through the national nonprofit Baby2Baby.

In a statement posted to social media, the organization said they are gearing up for Hurricane Milton.

"Emergency supplies from Baby2Baby are already on the ground in Florida and we are preparing additional shipments containing diapers, formula, blankets, hygiene products and more to serve children and their families following two back-to-back hurricanes," the post reads.

How to help pets

Pets and other animals are also impacted by hurricanes and Milton is no exception.

The Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund is stepping in to help.

The organization's "Animal Rescue Team" helps transport animals in shelters to safety. In a post on Oct. 8, the Humane Society said that the team is "rushing to help" animals in need following Hurricane Helene and also "also assessing other state and local needs as Hurricane Milton quickly approaches."

"We’re helping to quickly move animals from out of the path of this impending disaster so that shelters don’t become overwhelmed before, during and after Milton," the post says. "While we do this, our team is still simultaneously working to help in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Helene."

How to help with getting people meals

World Central Kitchen provides food to people in crisis. The organization posted on Oct. 9 that their teams are in Florida ahead of Milton's landfall on Wednesday .

"WCK’s Relief Team is prepositioning across Florida while following safety precautions ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall to see how we can best assist affected communities," the statement reads, noting that "this is a quickly evolving situation."

WCK added that the Gulf Coast of Florida is "still in the early recovery stages following Hurricane Helene" and that the organization is continuing to support communities impacted in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Disaster relief organization Mercy Chefs is serving hot, chef-prepared meals to those affected by Hurricane Milton, and continuing its relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

How to help schools

Save the Children has been helping schools and childcare centers hit by Hurricane Helene and is preparing to assist following Milton.

The national organization, which rehabilitates schools and childcare centers, posted that their teams are ready to help after the latest hurricane makes landfall.

"Hurricane Milton is lashing out at Florida, just days after Hurricane Helene left millions of families without power and caused severe damage to homes, schools and childcare centers," the non-profit's Children’s Emergency Fund page reads. "With emergency supplies pre-positioned, Save the Children is equipped to continue to help deliver critical, child-focused supplies to kids and families who need them most."

People can contribute to the organization’s Children’s Emergency Fund on its website.

At least 16 people are dead and more than 2 million people are without power after Hurricane Milton impacted central Florida.

How to contribute to food banks

While Milton hasn't made landfall yet, food banks across the region are gearing up to help in the aftermath. Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks, is working to make sure everyone is well-fed.

The organization works with "farmers, manufacturers, retailers and government agencies to save unwanted food from landfills and move donated grocery items to where it is needed most,” according to the Feeding America website.

“Network food banks collect, sort and distribute these donations to local food pantries and meal programs. Food pantries and meal programs in the network then distribute the food directly to people in their communities.”

Pop star Taylor Swift on Oct. 9 donated $5 million to Feeding America's hurricane relief, the non-profit said in a post.

You can donate any amount to Feeding America, starting at $25.

How to help with medical care

To help provide medical resources in the event of a disaster, Direct Relief is also asking for donations.

The non-profit provides resources to hospitals, sends in medical supplies, gives tetanus shots and antibiotics and even helps pay healthcare workers' salaries.

"Direct Relief is actively aiding those impacted by Hurricane Helene and mobilizing resources ahead of Hurricane Milton’s imminent landfall," the organization’s website reads as of Oct. 9.

"As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, Direct Relief is on the ground, mobilizing aid, and coordinating with local agencies and responders to prepare and respond effectively."

How to help provide shelter

The American Red Cross is working to provide safe refuge, comfort and support as Floridians brace for Hurricane Milton while also providing support for people across other states impacted by Helene.

"As millions of people evacuate in advance of Milton, gas and hotel rooms are in high demand," the Red Cross said in a press release on Oct. 9. "We want everyone to know that shelters are open to support people and pets in need of safety. In fact, some 32,000 people spent Tuesday night in evacuation shelters managed by the Red Cross and other organizations."

The non-profit asks those who are not impacted by the storms to help by donating money, blood or by signing up to become a volunteer.

All of the charities listed here have been vetted and approved by NBC News.

