How to fix any small hole in drywall in three easy DIY steps

Patching a hole in drywall may seem like a bigger project that it really is. In fact, it can filled in a few quick and easy steps.

During a surprise renovation of a Boys and Girls Club in Newark, New Jersey, in season 13 of "George to the Rescue," George Oliphant and the crew repaired an entire wall that was riddled with dings, holes and deep cuts.

From cracked and old to smooth and brand new, here's how you can fix any small hole in drywall in three easy steps.

Step 1: Prep the wall

Using a paint scraper or a utility knife, remove any rough edges from around the hole by repeatedly running the tool back and forth over the damaged area.

Ensure all excess debris, paint and jagged edges have been removed before moving on to the next step.

Step 2: Apply the filler

Using a putty knife (or your fingers), fill the dent or small hole with any kind of lightweight spackle or drywall repair. Make sure that the damaged area is completely filled with the putty and is level with the undamaged area.

After the spackle is applied, allow it harden and fully dry. Drying times may vary depending on the product and the amount of spackle used.

Step 3: Sand and Paint

"All you need is a little sand and paint, and it's good as new," Oliphant said of the final step in the repair.

After the area is completely dry, use a fine-grit sandpaper to lightly blend the dried spackle and drywall together. Once the area feels smooth to the tough, brush awash the dust and touch up the area with paint.

Allow the paint to dry and you're all done.

Watch more full episodes of "George to the Rescue" with DIY tips and tricks here: