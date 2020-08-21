Steve Bannon

How Steve Bannon's ‘We Build the Wall' Led to a Federal Indictment

The crowdfunding campaign raised more than $25 million toward building a wall

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former adviser, and three associates were charged Thursday with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million toward building a wall on the southern border.

As part of their pitch, they assured the public that 100 percent of the funds raised would be used “in the execution of our mission and purpose,” the indictment reads.

One-hundred percent? That ambitious a claim — that every dollar collected will go toward the cause at hand — may be what attracted the attention of federal regulators, even before the first dollar was collected. That’s because a 100 percent promise is so difficult to achieve, and so unlikely to accomplish, that the pledge itself is a red flag to investigators.

U.S. & World

senate 11 hours ago

DeJoy ‘Highly Confident' Ballots Will Be Delivered on Time, But Details No Plan

Extreme Weather 7 hours ago

2 Storms Pose Possible Double Threat to US Gulf Coast

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Steve BannonDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us