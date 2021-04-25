California

How One Beach City's Racial Reckoning Is Putting California's Racist History Front and Center

'Returning Bruce’s Beach would certainly repair the damage done to Charles and Willa’s family who lost out on generational wealth, but it can never repair the trauma inflicted by the KKK,' a family spokesman said

Manhattan Beach Shoreline Property Seized From Black Family In The 20's To Be Returned To Family's Heirs
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The ancestors of a Black family forced out of business nearly 100 years ago by officials of a wealthy coastal city south of Los Angeles are on the verge of recouping what once belonged to them.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to begin the process of transferring beachfront property to the descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, whose once-thriving resort in affluent Manhattan Beach was taken under eminent domain in 1924. A statewide bill was also introduced earlier this month that will allow Los Angeles County to return the land to the Bruce family's descendants.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Returning Bruce’s Beach to the family that first developed the land is part of California’s broader push toward reckoning with its checkered past, which also includes reforming the criminal justice system and creating a pathway for reparation payments to descendants of slaves.

U.S. & World

covid-19 vaccine 3 hours ago

US to Send COVID Vaccine Components, Supplies to India

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

Michigan Became Hotspot as Variants Rose and Vigilance Fell

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us