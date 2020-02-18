How Much You Need to Earn to Afford to Buy a Home in 15 Major US Cities

When you’re in the market for a home, saving up for a hefty down payment typically won’t be enough to secure a mortgage. Lenders also expect borrowers to have a decent credit score — 90% of home buyers had a score of at least 650 in the first quarter of 2019 — and an income high enough that they are confident you’ll be able to make your mortgage payments each month.

The national qualifying income needed to buy a home is $55,575 with 10% down, and $49,400 with a 20% down payment, according to data from the National Association of Realtors’ Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability index from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The data assumes a 3.67% mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage, and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25% of a resident’s income.

Depending on where you live, though, the salary you need to qualify for a mortgage varies widely. These are the incomes you need to afford a home in 15 major U.S. metropolitan areas, ranked from lowest median home price to highest.

U.S. average

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $55,575

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $49,400

Median home price: $233,800

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $35,237

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $31,322

Median home price: $174,300

Detroit, Michigan

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $39,361

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $34,988

Median home price: $194,700

New Orleans, Louisiana

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $45,184

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $40,163

Median home price: $223,500

Atlanta, Georgia

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $46,902

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $41,691

Median home price: $232,000

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $48,883

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $43,452

Median home price: $241,800

Chicago, Illinois

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $51,491

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $45,770

Median home price: $254,700

Dallas, Texas

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $54,301

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $48,268

Median home price: $268,600

Nashville, Tennessee

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $56,566

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $50,281

Median home price: $279,800

Phoenix, Arizona

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $83,069

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $73,839

Median home price: $295,400

Portland, Oregon

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $59,719

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $53,084

Median home price: $410,900

New York, New York

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $86,526

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $76,912

Median home price: $428,000

Denver, Colorado

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $92,591

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $82,303

Median home price: $458,000

Boston, Massachusetts

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $97,605

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $86,760

Median home price: $482,800

San Francisco, California

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $200,143

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $177,905

Median home price: $990,000

San Jose, California

Salary required with a 10% down payment: $251,897

Salary required with a 20% down payment: $223,900

Median home price: $1,246,000

This story first appeared on CNBC.com

More from CNBC:

This 33-year-old paid off his $300,000 house in 3 months—here’s why he didn’t invest the money

Saving for a home is no longer a top financial priority in the U.S.

6 brilliant strategies that helped these people pay off more than $800,000 in debt