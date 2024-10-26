Animals and Wildlife

Hop pursuit: Video shows moment Colorado police chase down runaway kangaroo

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

By Gerardo Pons

Kangaroo
Durango Police via Facebook

A police department in Colorado got a bizarre call that led them to a "hot pursuit" of a fugitive on Thursday morning: A runaway pet Kangaroo.

According to the Durango Police Department, the kangaroo escaped from its home on Sept. 18. and was later spotted by a third party around the city's downtown area later that day.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Bodycam video shows officers chasing the marsupial around as one officer jokingly asks “How do I get him?”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"DPD Officers Preskorn, Walters, and Hamer were caught in a high-speed (well, hopping speed) chase with an unexpected suspect — a rogue red-kangaroo," the department said on Facebook.

The officers were eventually able to capture the kangaroo and safely return him to his owner. 

"Who knew kangaroo wrangling was part of the job?" the department said.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us