Honoring a legacy: Photos from Pope Francis' funeral

World leaders, dignitaries, and over 200,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Francis, a spiritual leader who touched millions with his compassion, humility and unwavering commitment to peace.

Clergy and faithful followers gathered in Vatican City for a solemn farewell steeped in tradition and prayer.

These images capture the emotion, reverence and historic significance of a day that marked the end of an extraordinary papacy.

(1 of 17) Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Pope Francis during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)

(2of 17) Pallbearers place the coffin of late Pope Francis by the altar at the start of the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)

(3 of 17) A photograph taken from St Peter Basilica shows a general view of late Pope Francis' coffin during the funeral ceremony in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

(4 of 17) The coffin bearing the body of Pope Francis is seen on the parvis of St. Peter's Basilica during his funeral service in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(5 of 17) Cardinals arrive at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

(6 of 17) Faithful attend Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

(7 of 17) People watch late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony on a large screen in Via della Conciliazione street, near the Vatican in Rome on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

(8 of 17) US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (C/R) stand alongside leaders including France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Finland's President Alexander Stubb (2L) as they attend the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

(9 of 17) Members of the clergy gather along Via della Conciliazione street during late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony, near the Vatican in Rome on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

(10 of 17) Cardinals stand during late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

(11 of 17) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his wife Olena Zelenska (L) stand alongside other leaders including India's President Droupadi Murmu (2R) and Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok (R) as they attend the late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

(12 of 17) Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

(13 of 17) Attendees receive communion wafers during late Pope Francis' funeral at St Peter's Square in the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)

(14 of 17) A man stands along Via della Conciliazione street during Pope Francis' funeral ceremony, near the Vatican in Rome on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

(15 of 17) Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re (L) officiates near the coffin of late Pope Francis during the funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square in the Vatican, on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images)

(16 of 17) Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin of late Pope Francis, during the funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)