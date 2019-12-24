China

Hong Kong Clashes Resume in Shopping Centers, Streets

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending

Clashes resumed in Hong Kong on Tuesday between police and anti-government protesters, some of them donned in Santa Claus hats, as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations look set to move into the new year.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the arrest of a number of demonstrators.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

U.S. & World

Da Chen 1 hour ago

‘Colors of the Mountain’ Author Da Chen Dies at 57

Burkina Faso 2 hours ago

35 Civilians, 80 Jihadists Killed in Burkina Faso Attack: President

Sunday's protests were focused on the city's mainly working class Mong Kok district. In response, police ran down suspected protesters in shopping malls and on subway trains.

This article tagged under:

LeBron JamesChinaHong Kong
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us