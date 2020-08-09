Hollywood's COVID Pandemic Disruption Storyline Desperately Needs a Rewrite

There's a lot to figure out across the entire film business. An industry that prizes creativity, however, is coming up with innovative ways to adapt, NBC News reports.

In the last six months, almost every facet of Hollywood from production through exhibition has ground to a halt, an economic setback unprecedented in cinematic history. This is a business, after all, for which social distancing is a more alien concept than something out of a sci-fi flick — think of the crowded sets on big-budget blockbusters to the packed movie theaters where those movies are screened.

All that changed abruptly in mid-March.

"It wasn't a fade to black, it was a snap to black," said Colleen Bell, executive director of the California Film Commission.

