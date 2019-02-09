Cruise Made Stroke Victim Wait 17 Hours For Help: Lawsuit

A medical emergency ruined their vacation and now a suburban family is suing Holland America, claiming the cruise line waited too long to help. Natalie Martinez reports. (Published Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019)

A medical emergency ruined their vacation and now a suburban family is suing Holland America, claiming the cruise line waited too long to help.

Lila "Lisette" and John Gale were on one of several vacations they’ve taken together. The two were just a few hours, and a few hundred miles into a Caribbean cruise on Holland America’s Zuiderdam Cruiseship, when Lisette suffered a stroke at dinner.

"This was a brain hemorrhage," her husband said. "This was serious."

The ships senior doctor diagnosed her with a severe stroke, saying she needed a cat scan and that her condition was deteriorating. Instead of contacting the Coast Gaurd for a medevac or turning back to the Fort Lauderdale port they’d just left, the ship continued toward the Bahamas.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board. (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

"They had a cat scan machine, but it was broken," Gale said.

John says it was 17 excruciating hours until Lisette got adequate medical treatment.

"They were allowing a cruise ship with 1,700 old people on it without good medical equipment," he said.

John believes she will never leave the Highland Park nursing home where the formerly vivacious bilingual therapist is now struggling to walk and talk.

"They were careless, inefficient and heartless," he said.

He says it took 17 hours for his wife to get medical treatment.

School Bus Flips on Icy Kansas City Road

Icy roads could be to blame for a school bus that lost control and flipped onto its side Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. Three students, including one in a wheelchair, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The Center School District said none were seriously injured. (Published Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019)

Holland America declined to comment "out of respect for the family involved."