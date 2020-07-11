‘Historic Corruption': Romney Blasts Trump for Commuting Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

Trump tweeted that Stone was 'targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Saturday called President Donald Trump's decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone "unprecedented, historic corruption," becoming the first prominent Republican to condemn the president.

“An American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney, a leading critic of the president, wrote on Twitter.

Other Republicans have rallied around the president, taking to Twitter in support of his decision to clear Stone's 40-month prison sentence.

Meanwhile Trump tweeted that Stone had been the victim of "an illegal Witch Hunt."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

