Human remains found in area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Hikers Saturday morning found human remains in Southern California's Mount Baldy wilderness area where actor Julian Sands went missing earlier this year.

The hikers found the remains around 10 a.m. and contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station, the county coroner said in a press release. Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the remains were those of Sands.

The body was taken to the coroner, where it’s expected to be identified next week. Authorities did not immediately provide further details.

The 65-year-old Sands, known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film, “A Room With a View,” has been missing since he went hiking in the Mount Baldy area in January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands was an avid hiker but he went missing at a time when Mount Baldy was covered in snow after heavy storms. The search for the actor has continued.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” Sands' family said in a statement released Wednesday.