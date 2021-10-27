Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Ignored Rescuers' Calls Because ‘They Didn't Recognize the Number'

A hiker in Colorado, who was lost for 24 hours, ignored rescuers' phone calls because "they didn’t recognize the number," authorities said last week.

The hiker was reported overdue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to a statement from Lake County Search and Rescue. The person who called said the hiker started at Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead at 9 a.m. and had not returned.

Lake County Search and Rescue searched multiple areas for the hiker, but could not find the person. "Multiple attempts to contact the subject via their cell phone were unsuccessful," the statement said.

The hiker returned home on Oct. 19, more than 24 hours after beginning their hike. The person was not identified and "had no idea" search and rescue was looking for them, authorities said.

