Colorado

Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Ignored Rescuers' Calls Because ‘They Didn't Recognize the Number'

"If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone," officials said

Mt. Elbert Colorado
Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A hiker in Colorado, who was lost for 24 hours, ignored rescuers' phone calls because "they didn’t recognize the number," authorities said last week.

The hiker was reported overdue at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to a statement from Lake County Search and Rescue. The person who called said the hiker started at Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead at 9 a.m. and had not returned.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Lake County Search and Rescue searched multiple areas for the hiker, but could not find the person. "Multiple attempts to contact the subject via their cell phone were unsuccessful," the statement said.

The hiker returned home on Oct. 19, more than 24 hours after beginning their hike. The person was not identified and "had no idea" search and rescue was looking for them, authorities said.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Democrats Unveil Billionaires' Tax as Biden Plan Takes Shape

Alec Baldwin 6 hours ago

Authorities to Present Findings in Fatal ‘Rust' Movie-Set Shooting

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us