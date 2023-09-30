Here's why flags are flying at half-staff across the US

President Joe Biden has directed flags across the country to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Friday at 90 years old.

Biden, who served alongside Feinstein in the Senate for years, issued a proclamation ordering that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff "at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions" until sunset on the day of Feinstein's internment. '

A centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman," Feinstein was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state, but also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Biden, writing in his proclamation, called Feinstein a "pioneering American and a true trailblazer."

"...Senator Feinstein was a role model for so many Americans and she had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors," he added. "She was a historic figure, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations."

