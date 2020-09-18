Here's How Much Your Social Security Check May Increase in 2021

The Senior Citizens League estimates that the Social Security COLA for 2021 could be about 1.3%

By Lorie Konish and Robert Exley Jr.

Social Security Administration's main campus
Patrick Semansky/AP

The Social Security Administration won’t announce its next annual cost-of-living adjustment until October, but there is a reliable way to predict the number ahead of time. 

The Senior Citizens League is a nonpartisan advocacy group for older Americans and has a history of accurately forecasting the annual change. The group estimates that the Social Security COLA for 2021 could be about 1.3%.

That is less than the 1.6% adjustment made for 2020 and one of the lowest increases Social Security has ever had.

Check out this video to see how much cash the new change will mean for your benefits. 

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
