Here Are the Winning Numbers for Tuesday's $830M Mega Millions Jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday's $830 million Mega Million jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 29, 63, 66, 7 and 60 with a Megaball of 15.

The estimated $830 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $487.9 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion, which was shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

And while someone could theoretically spend $600 million to buy all 302.5 million possible number combinations at $2 a ticket, they'd still need a team of people to somehow coordinate their request of each number combination and payment. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

