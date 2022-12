Here Are the Winning Numbers for Tuesday's $565 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers for Tuesday's drawing are 59, 61, 9, 36 and 13 with a Megaball of 11.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been nearly four months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot.

The $565 million prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $289.8 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July. Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.