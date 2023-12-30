Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $760 million Powerball jackpot

The last Powerball drawing of the year has more than 3/4s of a billion dollars on the line Saturday night.

The winning numbers for the $760 million jackpot are 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, a red ball of 7 and a Power Play of 4x.

The jackpot number represents a sum that can be distributed to a winner in 30 payments over 29 years. The jackpot also comes with a one-time $383.6 million cash option. Most choose the latter.

Saturday's jackpot is the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time, and comes after a $1.765 billion jackpot was won by someone in California on Oct. 11.

The Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the drawing taking place at 11 p.m. ET.

