‘Help me, he has a gun!': Ring video captures apparent kidnapping in Florida

By Monica Galarza

Ring video captured cries for help during what police are calling an attempted kidnapping in Miami Sunday morning.

According to police the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday at SW 32nd Avenue and SW 7th Street in Miami.

A man told police he was meeting a woman for breakfast when 56-year-old Vladimir Rodriguez allegedly walked up behind him, grabbed him around the neck and held a gun while he attempted to force him into a vehicle.

Vladimir Rodriguez

Ring video footage captured the moment you hear the victim scream to bystanders "help me, he has a gun!"

All three people involved in the incident told police the gun went off during the incident, but no one was injured.

Rodriguez told police he had followed the woman to get her location when he saw her hugging the victim. After a shot was fired, the victim started a physical altercation with Rodriguez where he got hit in the face lips and ribs.

Following the altercation, Rodriguez and the woman fled the scene together.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he is being held on $19,000 bond.

