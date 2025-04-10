New York City

Helicopter crashes in New York's Hudson River

The incident appeared to involve a tour helicopter and video showed parts of the aircraft coming apart before it made impact.

By Jonathan Dienst, Marc Santia, Jennifer Millman and NBC New York Staff

This article is no longer being updated. Track all the latest developments in our live blog here.

A helicopter with six people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Six people were reportedly aboard the tour helicopter. At least five people were believed to be dead and one person was pulled from the water and taken to an area hospital.

NBC New York's Marc Santia confirms there are multiple fatalities following a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. 

It wasn't immediately clear where it was headed or had come from.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed. Rescue teams with the NYPD, Jersey City, FDNY and others were among the teams responding.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

chopper down hudson
Witness Bruce Wall said he saw the helicopter “falling apart” in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. The propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell, he said.

New York City
