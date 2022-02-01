HBCU Campuses Targeted in New Round of Bomb Threats

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, NBC News reported.

Howard University was among the first to issue a shelter-in-place order early Tuesday — just a day after the school and several other historically Black colleges and universities received similar threats.

“A bomb threat against the university is being investigated," an alert from Howard University said, according to NBC Washington. "All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available."

An all-clear was later issued for the school following a probe. Howard University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

In addition to Howard, the University of the District of Columbia, also in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Baltimore, Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Spelman College in Atlanta and Jackson State University and Tougaloo College, which are both in Jackson, Mississippi, all reported bomb threats, according to school officials and social media posts.

Like Howard, Kentucky State, Jackson State, the University of the District of Columbia, Tougaloo College and Coppin State issued "all-clear" alerts after finding the threats to be unsubstantiated soon after reporting the threats.

Additional threats were reported at a number of other colleges and universities. NBC News has not yet confirmed those reports.

Morgan State University in Baltimore also reported a bomb threat Tuesday and canceled in-person classes.

“Access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation. Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice,” Morgan State officials said.

D.C. police were seen investigating near the University of the District of Columbia early Tuesday. Officers shut down streets including the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and part of Van Ness Street NW.

"We're looking into it," a UDC campus police spokesperson said. The spokesman didn't immediately confirm whether the investigation was linked to a bomb threat.

Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, and Fort Valley State University in Georgia also reported threats, NBC News reported.

Howard University and Bowie State University in Maryland were among at least six HBCUs were targeted by bomb threats Monday, NBC Washington reported. Bowie State students were preparing to return to campus Tuesday after officials moved classes online due to the threat on Monday.

Police investigated a "possible bomb threat" to Howard University on Monday. A caller reported the possible threat at about 4:20 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said. Police responded and later gave the all-clear. Additional information was not immediately released.

Howard University said in a letter to the community that several HBCUs have been subject to threats in recent weeks. The school says it coordinates with D.C. police and federal agencies to investigate threats.

Feds Investigate Bomb Threats to HBCUs

The bomb threats Monday prompted a federal response. The FBI “is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities," the agency said in a statement. “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the threats on Monday and was working with local law enforcement to continue investigating, Acting Deputy Director Thomas Chittum said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the threats "are certainly disturbing, and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this.“

“We’re relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all-clear, and will continue to monitor these reports," Psaki said. “The president is aware — I don’t believe he’s received the formal briefing — but he is aware of these reports.”