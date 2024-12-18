2 pilots die in small plane crash into vacant building near Honolulu airport

A small cargo plane on a training flight crashed into a vacant building shortly after taking off from Honolulu's airport and burst into flames, killing both pilots on board, authorities said.

Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into the building at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video shows the plane veering sideways into the airport area at low altitude before slamming into the building, creating a thick, black plume of smoke.

“Kamaka Flight 689, you’re turning right, correct?” the control tower said, according audio obtained by Hawaii News Now.

The pilot responded, “Kamaka 689, we are, we have, uh, we’re out of control here.”

“OK, Kamaka 689, if you can land, if you can level it off, that’s fine,” the control tower said. “Any runway, any place you can do.”

The plane crashed moments later.

“It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family in an accident,” company CEO David Hinderland told reporters. He said the names of the two pilots have not been released yet.

Hawaii News Now reported that family members identified one of the victims as Hiram Defries, a Punahou School graduate in his 20s who was a pilot in training. KITV reported that the family of the other pilot identified him as Preston Kaluhiwa, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools.

The FAA said the the single-engine Cessna 208 was headed to Lanai Airport, which is in Maui County. Kamaka Air provides freight delivery services for both individuals and businesses, according to its website.

No one else was hurt, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said.