Harry and Meghan’s Future to Be Discussed by Royals on Monday

Senior members of the British royal family are to meet on Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after they announced their intention to "step back" as senior members of the royal family, a palace source told NBC News.

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William are to meet with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Meghan, who is now in Canada, might call into the meeting. And other people whom "the Royals want in the room" might also attend, the source said.

Plans for the meeting come after a series of other consultations over the last few days. Monday's meeting is to decide next steps for changes to Harry and Meghan's roles.

