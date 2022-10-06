Harris Was Involved in a Motorcade Accident This Week Initially Described as a ‘Mechanical Failure'

Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a motorcade accident Monday that was initially reported to Secret Service leaders as a "mechanical failure," an agency spokesman said Wednesday night.

The spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said the accident occurred when the vehicle carrying Harris overcorrected and hit a curb.

“During a protective movement Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb,” Guglielmi said. “The protectee [Harris] was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination. There were no injuries to anyone.”

The Washington Post first reported the incident.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Radio traffic surrounding the incident, which was communicated to agency leaders by personnel supporting the motorcade, initially indicated that a mechanical failure had occurred, Guglielmi said.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.