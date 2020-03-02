Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty Speaks of ‘Embracing Every Day’ in Breast Cancer Update

"After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I'm back at it," Doherty wrote. "Taking care of myself and embracing everyday."

Shannen Doherty shared a life update, after revealing last month that she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2019, according to NBC News.com.

The "90210" and "Charmed" actress posted a series of photos, including one alongside model Anne Marie Kortright and celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, on Instagram Sunday, writing that her friends and nutritious eating are helping her maintain her health.

Doherty added that forging ahead was "not always easy" and that sometimes she faces days where she feels "depressed."

Yet the combination of hiking and learning healthy and "sustainable" ways of cooking has empowered her.

Read more at NBC News.com.

