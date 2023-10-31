Israel-Hamas War

Hamas could inspire attacks in the US, FBI chief Christopher Wray says

The FBI is conducting "multiple, ongoing investigations" into people affiliated with Hamas, Wray said

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday warned that Hamas' actions in the Middle East could inspire other terrorist attacks, including by violent extremists in the U.S.

"We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago," Wray said in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee at a hearing focused on threats to America. Wray, who testified alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other U.S. officials, said multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West in just the last few weeks.

The FBI arrested a man in Houston last week who was studying how to build bombs and posted online about his support for killing Jews, Wray said. The FBI director also highlighted the brutal killing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois earlier this month that his agency is investigating as a hate crime.

The FBI, he continued, has "multiple, ongoing investigations" into people affiliated with Hamas.

