Gun in third-grader's backpack goes off in Virginia classroom

A teacher evacuated 26 students from a classroom at Lee Hill Elementary School, the sheriff's office said

By Andrea Swalec

A gun inside a third-grader’s backpack went off in a classroom in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Monday morning, authorities say.

No students or staff were hurt after the gunfire at Lee Hill Elementary School, the county sheriff’s office said.

The handgun fired at about 10:50 a.m., the office said in a statement.

“Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer who was on site,” the statement said.

The student had no intent to do harm, the sheriff’s office said after conducting initial interviews. Detectives are continuing to interview the student and the student’s parents.

In a message to families, Spotsylvania County Public Schools said “school staff immediately followed safety protocols that included securing the weapon, safely removing students from the classroom to the cafeteria, going into a school-wide hold, and conducting a threat assessment."

School officials advised families to look inside kids’ backpacks.

“We ask that parents and guardians check their child’s backpack each day to make sure they are bringing to school only items that are needed for instruction,” the message said.

No information was immediately released on who owned the gun or how it got into the student’s backpack.

