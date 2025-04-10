Gun goes off in child's bag in Maryland school days after Virginia incident

A gun inside an elementary school student’s book bag went off in a Charles County, Maryland, classroom on Thursday, just days after similar gunfire in a Virginia classroom, authorities say. No one was hurt.

A handgun that a 9-year-old student took to Billingsley Elementary School in White Plains went off Thursday at about 10:25 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The student allegedly brought the gun from home and was looking for a paper in their book bag when the gun discharged,” said a message from school officials to families.

The bag was in the student's lap at the time, the sheriff's office said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A teacher and school resource officer responded immediately and recovered the gun.

Students were dismissed early at noon. Chopper video from NBC Washington shows law enforcement vehicles at the school.

The student said they didn’t intend to hurt anyone with the gun, the school district’s message said.

Information was not immediately released on the child’s age or gender, who owned the gun or why they took the gun to school. An investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is underway.

The gunfire occurred just three days after a third grade student in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, about 60 miles southwest, also took a gun to school and it went off in their bag. No one was hurt. A teacher at Lee Hill Elementary School evacuated 26 students from their classroom. The child’s parents were arrested and charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under 14. The charge is a misdemeanor.

So far this school year, 12 instances of elementary schoolers having guns at school have been reported, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers. Guns accidentally went off in two cases, the group said.