Google

Google changes Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America' in Maps app

President Donald Trump last month signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

By NBC Bay Area staff and CNBC

NBC Universal, Inc.

Google on Monday changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in Google Maps.

The change comes after the Trump administration updated its "official government sources."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in a previous X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded sarcastically to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Google, based in Mountain View, California, has said the name Gulf of Mexico will remain displayed for users in Mexico. Users in other countries will see both names, according to the company.

The company also recently said it will start using the name "Mount McKinley" for the mountain in Alaska currently called Denali.

President Donald Trump last month signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

Immigration 22 hours ago

Third judge blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship

Trump administration 16 hours ago

Trump signs order imposing 25% steel and aluminum tariffs

Trump administration 17 hours ago

Supreme Court could have last word on Trump's aggressive executive orders

This article tagged under:

GoogleDonald Trump
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us