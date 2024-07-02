Missouri

Groom shot in the head by masked gunman during backyard St. Louis wedding

The newly married couple share two children together.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A St. Louis man remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot in the head by a masked gunman during his Friday night wedding reception.

Police said two masked gunmen entered the St. Louis backyard of the bride, Dulce Gonzalez, early Saturday as guests continued celebrating the couple's small home wedding, NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reported Monday.

Her sister, Yaribeth Peña, told the station that two men wearing ski masks ordered guests not to move.

Police told the station that one gunman stood behind the groom, 32-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, as the other rifled through guests' pockets.

Then one of the gunmen shot the groom in the head before they both fled.

Peña said her sister is “distraught,” “depressed” and “heartbroken” as her new husband struggles to recover.

“He’s fighting for his life," Peña said. “We are hoping he pulls through."

The couple share two children.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

