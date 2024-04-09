Queens

Grenade found in plastic bag outside of bank in New York City, police say

Traffic was halted in the area for hours because of a flurry of NYPD activity. No injuries were reported

By NBC New York Staff

Law enforcement officers converged on a Queens, New York City, intersection where a grenade was found outside a Chase Bank Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was halted in the area, near 112th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, after a call about the suspicious device came in around 11:20 a.m. A cleaning crew was working in a building when they saw what looked like a grenade inside a plastic bag, so they brought it outside and called police to alert them about the potentially explosive discovery.

A bomb squad truck and other emergency vehicles were seen parked under an elevated subway track. The MTA said trains on the A line were bypassing that station as a precaution for more than an hour, but regular service resumed shortly after 2 p.m.

Law enforcement sources said investigators were trying to determine just how the device got to the location. The bomb squad said the grenade was inert. It was taken to a secured location in the Bronx for a closer look.

A police investigation is ongoing.

