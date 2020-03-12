‘Got Married!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Says in Announcing Wedding to Political Consultant

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced she married Tim Mynett, a Washington political consultant, in a social media post Wednesday evening, NBC News reports.

"From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah," Omar posted on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. "Alhamdulillah" is an Arabic expression used to praise God.

Jeremy Slevin, a spokesman for Omar, confirmed the news.

Mynett's company, the political consulting firm E Street Group, has worked with Omar's campaign.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Mark Cuban Reacts to NBA Suspension Over Coronavirus

coronavirus 7 hours ago

NHL Does Not Suspend Play in Wake of NBA’s Stoppage of 2019-20 Season

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us