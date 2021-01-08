Google Suspends Parler App Amid ‘Public Safety Threat'

Google has suspended the social media app Parler from the Google Play store due to "continued posting ... that seeks to incite ongoing violence."

In a statement, Google said it had reminded Parler for months of its policy that requires apps to moderate user-generated content. However, content seeking to incite violence has continued to be posted without moderation, according to Google.

Google's action comes after the U.S. Capitol riot over which five died when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Trump's ardent supporters have flocked to Parler, Gab and other “free speech” social media sites that cater to conservative voices. Some were used by the people who stormed the Capitol.

Google's full statement: