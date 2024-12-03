Crime and Courts

Good Samaritan finds two baby girls in an Indiana ditch after car was stolen

The baby girls had been left in the car seats in the cold

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

A silver Hyundai Sonata was stolen with a 4-month-old girl and 5-month-old girl in the backseat.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

A good Samaritan who went outside to grab a delivery found two infant girls who were dumped in a ditch near his Indiana home after the car they were in was stolen.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked for the public's help in locating a silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen with a 4-month-old girl and a 5-month-old girl in the backseat.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

About 20 minutes after police appealed for information on social media, officials shared an update that the children had been found safe and the vehicle had been located.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The good Samaritan had gone outside to collect a package when he saw two car seats, NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis reported. The baby girls had been left in the car seats in the cold.

The man brought the babies inside and called 911. Police confirmed that the babies were the missing girls from the stolen vehicle, the news station reported. The car was found near where the children were left.

William Young, with the Indianapolis police department, told WTHR that he could not thank the good Samaritan enough.

U.S. & World

Cybersecurity 19 mins ago

US officials urge Americans to use encrypted apps amid unprecedented cyberattack

English Premier League 1 hour ago

Religious beliefs put two captains in spotlight during Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign

"It’s cold out here, who knows what would have happened if this particular individual hadn’t gone outside," he said.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us