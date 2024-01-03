GM's 2023 U.S. vehicle sales were its best since 2019

DETROIT – General Motors' U.S. vehicle sales increased 14.1% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019, prior to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and yearslong supply chain problems.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of roughly 2.6 million vehicles in 2023, including 625,176 cars and trucks sold during the fourth quarter, roughly flat compared to a year earlier.

The automaker sold about 2.3 million vehicles in 2022.

GM's sales are in line with expectations for overall industry sales: Edmunds expects industrywide sales to hit 15.5 million in 2023, which would be a roughly 14% increase compared to 2022.

