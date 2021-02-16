Kansas City Chiefs

Girl Injured in Crash Involving Chiefs Coach Britt Reid Is Out of Coma

Ariel was one of two children injured in the Feb. 4 crash outside of the Chief's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium

In this Dec. 21, 2014, file photo, quality control coach Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Ariel, a 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, is out of her coma.

Tiffany Verhulst, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for Ariel's family, posted the update late Monday night, writing, "Ariel is awake."

Ariel was one of two children injured in the Feb. 4 crash outside of the Chief's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. Her injuries were listed as critical, and she had spent 11 days in a coma before waking up.

The Chiefs said in a statement after the crash that the organization reached out to Ariel's family and offered to provide resources and support.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave and his contract, which ended this season, was not renewed, the team announced last week. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid told police he had “two or three drinks” and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.

Police said last week the investigation of the crash could take several weeks.

Staff, AP

