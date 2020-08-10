President Trump

Gettysburg or White House? Trump to Pick Backdrop for Nomination Speech

The president's consideration of the White House raises ethical concerns

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was considering Gettysburg or the White House as the site of his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention in two weeks.

"We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!" the president tweeted.

Under normal circumstances, Trump would have delivered his acceptance speech to a crowd of cheering supporters on the final night of the party's nominating convention. But the coronavirus pandemic has forced the RNC to conduct mostly virtual events.

