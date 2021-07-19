Armin Laschet

German Candidate Sorry for Laughing Scene in Flood Visit

The death toll from the floods in western Europe has topped 180

North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and CDU's candidate for Chancellery Armin Laschet (C) laughs while the German President (unseen) delivers a speech after they visited the Rhein-Erft fire and rescue control center and in Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 17, 2021, after a landslide in the town was triggered by floods following heavy rain that hit parts of the country.
Marius Becker/Getty Images

The front-runner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's September election has apologized for a scene in which he was seen laughing in the background as the country's president delivered a statement on the devastating floods in western Germany.

Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's center-right Union bloc to be Germany's next leader, is also the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state — one of two badly hit by last week's floods. On Saturday, he visited the town of Erfstadt, which was the scene of a dramatic rescue effort after the ground gave way, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

While Steinmeier gave a statement to reporters after the visit, Laschet and a group of others stood in the background. Photos showed him turning to someone else and laughing.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Top Pediatrician Group Recommends In-School Masks for All

gymnastics 7 hours ago

American Gymnastics Alternate Kara Eaker Tests Positive for COVID

Lars Klingbeil, the general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats, told Sunday's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Laschet's behavior was “lacking in decency and appalling.”

“They say that people's character shows in times of crisis,” he added.

At least 100 people were killed in Germany and at least 12 in Belgium as of Friday morning.

Laschet took to Twitter on Saturday evening to explain himself and thank Steinmeier for his visit.

“The fate of those affected, which we heard about in many conversations, is important to us,” he wrote. “So I regret all the more the impression that arose from a conversational situation. That was inappropriate and I am sorry.”

The Union bloc currently leads polls ahead of the environmentalist Greens, with the Social Democrats in third place. The election is on Sept. 26.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Armin LaschetGermanyChancellorAngela Merkelfloods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us