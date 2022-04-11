Georgia

Georgia Coroner Makes Gruesome Discovery: His Slain Parents and Son

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son on Friday when he went looking for them at their shooting range

Crime scene tape
Getty Images (File)

The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owned, the official said Monday.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son on Friday when he went looking for them at their Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, about 50 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

That's where the coroner stumbled into an unimaginable crime scene and the bodies of his parents, Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, and his son, Luke Hawk.

"I didn't get the call in an official capacity, I'm the one who actually found them," Hawk told NBC News on Monday. "They were not home the way they were supposed to be and I went to check on them (at the gun range) and that's when (the discovery was made)."

