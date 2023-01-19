George Santos: I Am Not a Drag Queen and Didn't Let a Dog Die

Rep. George Santos faces a growing number of serious allegations about his past and his conduct, and he has stayed mostly silent in recent days as claims against him mount.

But there's one allegation he categorically denies - being a drag queen.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this," Santos tweeted Thursday morning.

The tweet follows a report from Reuters and other news outlets, citing performers in Brazil who allege that Santos was an active part of that country's drag community years ago.

It also raises questions about Santos' relationship with Vickie Paladino, the right-wing Queens city councilmember and vehement opponent of the drag community, who has been one of Santos' biggest backers.

It was the first time in days that the embattled New York congressman has spoken out in any way about the claims against him - and it stands in contrast to a number of seemingly more serious allegations on which he has stayed silent, like the report he allegedly stole funds earmarked for a homeless veteran's dying service dog.

A couple of hours after the drag tweet, Santos finally addressed the dog allegations Thursday morning, tweeting a denial as well.

"The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane. My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work. Over the past 24hr I have received pictures of dogs I helped reduce throughout the years along with supportive messages. These distractions won’t stop me!" he tweeted. (A couple of hours later he deleted the tweet and replaced it with a new one to fix the typo of "reduce" to "rescue.")

Santos, who represents New York's 3rd District, is reportedly under investigation by local, state and federal prosecutors - as well as authorities in Brazil, where he has been accused of fraud.