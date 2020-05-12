strip clubs

Gentlemens’ Clubs, Stripped of Business During Pandemic, Entitled to Relief, Judge Rules

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman wrote.

strip clubs
FILE - Getty Images

Strip club workers and owners, losing their shirts in this coronavirus pandemic, cannot be barred from emergency federal loans and grants, a federal judge ruled on Monday, according to NBC News.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman sided with plaintiffs, led by the DV Diamond Club in Flint, Michigan, and said the Small Business Administration — in doling out finds from the Paycheck Protection Program — cannot exclude legal businesses deemed to be of a “prurient sexual nature.”

The PPP, created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was designed to draw maximum applicants and make "loan guarantees widely available to small businesses across the commercial spectrum," according to the judge.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 45 mins ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Deadline Nears for Stimulus Check Direct Deposit; Calif. Official Cited in Scuffle With Protesters

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Analysis: Trump Ignores New Warning Signs in Push to Re-Open Country

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” Leitman ruled. "Instead, through the PPP, Congress provided temporary paycheck support to all Americans."

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

strip clubscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us