penguin

Gay Male Penguins Steal Lesbian Couple's Eggs at Dutch Zoo

The gay male African penguins, who made headlines last year when they stole an egg from a heterosexual couple, have now stolen a lesbian duo’s nest

In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, an African penguin carries a heart shaped valentine handed out by aquarium biologist Piper Dwight to its nest at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu/AP

The gay penguins strike again, NBC News reports.

A pair of two male African penguins at a Dutch zoo, who made international headlines last year when they stole an egg from a heterosexual couple, have now stolen the nest of a lesbian duo, DierenPark Amsersfoort said in a Facebook post.

Zookeeper Sander Drost told Dutch News that the gay couple is taking turns sitting on the eggs to keep them warm. But, Drost said, the eggs are likely unfertilized and will not hatch because they were laid by a lesbian penguin couple.

In November last year, the two gay penguins took an egg from a straight couple who let their guards down, RTC Utrecht reported. The egg failed to bear a child, and the gay couple have yet to raise a chick together.

U.S. & World

senate 35 mins ago

Senate GOP Marches Ahead on Barrett Over Democrats' Blockade

2020 Presidential Race 8 hours ago

Trump, Biden Scrap on Oil, Virus With Just Over a Week to Go

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

penguinLGBTQ
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us