Funeral Held for UPS Driver Killed in Cross-County Robbery Chase

Days after the deadly shooting that took their beloved son, family and friends of the UPS driver killed during a robbery that turned into a cross-county chase and shooting with police will say goodbye.

Funeral services for 27-year-old Frank Ordonez took place in Miami Lakes on Tuesday, one day after hundreds of people showed up at a Miami funeral home to pay their respects.

Ordonez, a father of two, was covering for another driver who had called out on Thursday when his truck was hijacked by two men who held him hostage after they attempted to rob a jewelry store in Coral Gables. The thieves led police on a cross-county chase that ended in a shootout in Miramar where four people were killed.

“It could have been me,” said Raul Marrero, a fellow UPS driver who attended with others and arrived in a company truck with a black stripe over its logo called “One Last Package.”

A worker from rival delivery company FedEx named David felt compelled to attend with a box signed by every employee at the company's Miramar station.

"That's the only reason we're here," David said. "It could have been any one of us."

In addition to Ordonez and the two suspected robbers, a fourth person was killed when 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw was driving home and got caught in the crossfire along Miramar Parkway.

"Growing up in this house there were a lot of moments that I would go outside upset for different reasons, and he was always very cavalier in the sense that he was there to offer a shoulder or talk," Carlos Guzman II, who lives right next to Cutshaw's home in Pembroke Pines, told NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein. "He was a warm person."