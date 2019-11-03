Frozen raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Raley’s Family of Fine Stores have been recalled after it was discovered that some were potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A virus.

The recall, issued voluntarily by Wawona Frozen Foods, affects Aldi’s frozen "Season’s Choice Raspberries" and "Season’s Choice Berry Medley" products and "Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries."

Customers who have purchased any affected products are warned not to consume them. Items should be discarded or returned to the location of purchase for a full refund.

As of Saturday, no cases of acute HAV occurring due to the product have been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

HAV is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease and can survive in frozen products. Symptoms usually occur 15 to 50 days after consuming a contaminated product and include fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine and pale stool.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 6,700 cases occurred in the United States in 2017, the highest in several years.

Those who may have eaten a potentially contaminated product are encouraged to speak with their health care provider to discuss whether a vaccination is necessary. People who are showing symptoms of HAV should contact their health care provider or the County Department of Public Health immediately.

Aldi and Raley customers with questions can contact Wawona Frozen foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the website.

Click here for more information about the recalled products on the FDA webpage.