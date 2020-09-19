Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Front-Runners Emerge to Fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat

Amy Coney Barrett was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy 

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge, has emerged as one of the front-runners to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, three sources told NBC News.

Barrett, 48, was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy when President Donald Trump ultimately selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago.

