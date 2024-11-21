Alabama

Freshman University of Mobile basketball player dies on campus

The university in Alabama canceled classes Wednesday and said it was devastated by the unexpected death of freshman Kaiden Francis.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Kaiden Francis
University of Mobile Rams

The University of Mobile in Alabama is mourning the sudden death of freshman basketball player Kaiden Francis this week.

Francis, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, collapsed on campus Tuesday morning and died, university President Charles Smith said in a letter to students and faculty members.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

"Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away earlier today. Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy," Smith said in the letter, which was sent Tuesday.

Head basketball coach Darnell Archey said Francis died after a trip to the gym. "He will be truly missed," Archey said on Facebook.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Yesterday morning Kaiden Francis, freshman point guard from Fort Lauderdale unexpectedly passed away after doing what he loved to do, working on his craft in the gym," Archey wrote. "Kaiden was just scratching the surface on the court but his smile and positive energy could be felt from day 1."

Classes at the university of almost 2,000 students were canceled Wednesday, and a vigil was held on campus Wednesday morning.

Smith said in the letter to the university that he and his family watched Francis play last week.

U.S. & World

Israel 4 hours ago

Bernie Sanders' push to limit weapons sales to Israel blocked by the Senate

Google 5 hours ago

DOJ pushes for Google to break off Chrome browser after antitrust case

"He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates," Smith wrote. "As you can imagine, Kaiden’s family, coaches, and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us